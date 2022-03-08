Marcus A. Smith, age 95, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a machinist, retired restaurant owner, and a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Dora Keeton Smith; three sisters, Geneva Putman, Kathryn Perry, and Willadean King; and five brothers, Edward Smith, Clifford Smith, Bud Smith, Delma Smith, and Billy Joe Smith.
He is survived by his children, Larry Smith of Lawrenceburg, TN, Sandy Moore of Nashville, TN, and Quintin Smith (Suzette) of Murfreesboro, TN; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pearl Hendrix of Lawrenceburg, TN. The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Scott, Dr. Love, the ICU staff at STRHS, and Unity Hospice for all the care they have provided.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 and 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with John Blackwell officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.