LOCAL OBITUARY

Marcy Behel , age 47 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at home after a brief illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Ray Watkins will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Daughter-                           Sylvia Behel                                    Loretto, TN

Mother-                              Barbara Trapp                                 Loretto, TN

Grandmother-                  Sylvia Short

Sisters-                                Sherry Urban (Tommy)               Loretto, TN

                                             Jennifer Chadwell (Tony)            Loretto, TN

                                           Miranda Thigpen (Barry)             Loretto, TN

Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, & Numerous Wonderful Friends

