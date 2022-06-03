Marcy Behel , age 47 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at home after a brief illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Ray Watkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Daughter- Sylvia Behel Loretto, TN
Mother- Barbara Trapp Loretto, TN
Grandmother- Sylvia Short
Sisters- Sherry Urban (Tommy) Loretto, TN
Jennifer Chadwell (Tony) Loretto, TN
Miranda Thigpen (Barry) Loretto, TN
Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, & Numerous Wonderful Friends
