Margaret Brooks of Pulaski, TN passed away on Friday, June 16th, 2023. She was born in Pulaski, TN on November 26th, 1944 and was 78 years old.
Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved visiting the beach, and enjoyed collecting seashells and sand dollars. One of her favorite hobbies was to quilt. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 at 12:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, TN.
Margaret was preceded in death by, her parents, Mitchell and Fannie Mae Butcher, sisters, Sharon Clifton and Wanda Griggs, Brother, Kenneth Butcher, Grandson, Christopher Turley, and Granddaughter, Kayla Hall.
She is survived by,
Her daughters, Sherrie Turley of Pensacola, FL
Brenda (Troy) Speer of Butlerville, IN
Julie Gunter of Cantonment, FL
Son, Thomas Mitchell (Carol) Gowan of Pulaski, TN
11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Sisters, Mary Long of Athens, AL
Nettie (Jim) Higgins of Pulaski, TN
Fay Bee of Pulaski, TN
Linda (James) Hollingsworth of Pulaski, TN
Frances (Fagan) King of Pulaski, TN
Renee (John) Stoltzfus of Bethel Springs, TN
Brother, Tommy (Shirl) Butcher of Pulaski, TN
Aunt, Sadie Butcher of Pulaski, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Margaret Brooks.
