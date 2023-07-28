Margaret Davis Morris, age 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at NHC Healthcare Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Wayne County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of First Baptist Church of Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Hall and Pearl Phillips Davis; her husband, John M. Morris; one daughter, Melba M. Parks; one grandson, John M. Parks; and one sister, Doris Mobbs.
She is survived by two daughters, Emily Land (John F.) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Sheila Jones (Bobby) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Judith Hutton (George) of Lawrenceburg, TN; eight grandchildren, Sarah Parks of Murfreesboro, Brian Land (Amanda) of Lawrenceburg, Melissa Casserly (Ryan) of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Hancock (Brad) of Fayetteville, Billy Land (Patty) of San Antonio TX, Stephen Jones of Montgomery AL, Rob Jones (Jen) of Opelika AL, and Davis Jones (Kera) of Chattanooga; son in law, Calvin Parks of Estill Springs; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Pallbearers will be Brian Land, Beck Land, Stephen Jones, Rob Jones, and Davis Jones.
Mrs. Morris served God and her community well as a member of First Baptist Church for 75 years and in the Four Corners Home Demonstration Club and the Kiwanianne Club in earlier years. She held various jobs before becoming a homemaker and raising three girls. One job was at a local dry cleaners where she recalled cleaning uniforms for officers at the POW camp. Another job was at Massey’s Department Store on the square where she met her husband of 68 years, John M. Morris. She worked alongside her husband when needed in his restaurants, both the Frosty Drive-In and the Pyramid Coffee Shop, but still found time to sew for her girls and cook delicious meals. For many years, Mr. and Mrs. Morris enjoyed time at the lake on Second Creek and Shoal Creek and thoroughly enjoyed their growing family. After her husband’s retirement, Mrs. Morris enjoyed selling Tupperware and they both made great memories traveling together. She “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith” and will be lovingly remembered by many.
Mrs. Morris’ family would like to thank the staff at Summit of Lawrenceburg, NHC Scott and Compassus Hospice Care for compassionate care in these last years and many friends who kept in touch.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 29, 2023, with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family requests memorials be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes, PO Box 2206, Brentwood, TN 37024 (tennesseechildren.org). Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
