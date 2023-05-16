Margaret LuRuth Thornton, age 85, passed away at her home on Monday, May 15, 2023.
She was born in Athens, Alabama on December 27, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Ransom and Lillie Mae Breeding Thornton, sister, Bettie Sue Thornton, sister in law, L. E. Thornton, brother in law, Cecil Watts.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Hester Cemetery.
Survivors are: brothers, James William Thornton, Lester, AL, Charles Everett Thornton (Mable), Minor Hill, Archie Dean Thornton (Merline), Athens, AL, William Franklin Thornton (Janice), Ardmore, AL, Jimmy Lee Thornton (Geneva), Minor Hill, Joe Wiley Thornton (Shirley), Minor Hill, TN, sister, Margie Ann Watts, Pulaski.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
