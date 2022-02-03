Margaret Lyne Parsley passed away on February 3, 2022 in Pulaski at the age of 61. She was born on May 15, 1960 in Franklin, Tennessee
Lyne was a loving sister and aunt. She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church. She was an avid UT Vols fan.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 Friday, February 4, 2022 at the New Zion Baptist Church.
A visitation will be 11:00am to 1:00pm Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the New Zion Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be 1:00pm Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the new Zion Baptist Church
The burial will follow in the New Zion Cemetery.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Eugene and Christine Vickers Parsley. Brother, Michael Eugene Parsley, sister, Sharon Estes and her grandparents Mr. & Mrs. James R. Vickers and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lee Parsley.
She is survived by
Her sister, Debbie Rackley of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brother-in-law, Larry Ross Estes of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister-in-law, Belinda Denton Parsley of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Aunt and uncles, Flow and Ken Mintey, Brenda and Clifford Parsley, and Juanita Roller.
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Margaret Lyne Parsley.
