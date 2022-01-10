Margaret Yvonne "Marge" Mashburn, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, January 06, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, self-employed beautician, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, W. O. and Gladys Holley Porter; and her husband, Bobby Mashburn.
She is survived by two daughters, Robin Mashburn Wright (David) of Rosharon, TX and Nicole Mashburn Jones (Rob) of Columbia, TN; one sister, Barbara Hardiman of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren, Evan Wright and Olivia Wright Martin (Aaron); two great-grandchildren, Jackson Martin and Sophia Martin; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 11, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net
