Margey Lee Webb, age 96 of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Life Care of Cleveland. She was born on October 15, 1925, in Louisburg, NC, the daughter of the late Paul Lee Strickland and Florence (Blackmore) Strickland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Zollie Pellem Webb, her son, Ruben Webb and sisters, Alavia Barbour, Shelby Braswell and Rachel Tatum.
Margey graduated from Bunn High School in Bunn, NC in the class of 1942. She lived in Lawrenceburg, TN for many years until moving to Dayton in 2003. She was a member of the Dayton Senior Citizens Club; and attended First Baptist Church in Dayton and New Prospect Baptist in Lawrenceburg.
She is survived by her son, Dewayne (Charlotte) Webb of Dayton; four grandsons, Joshua Webb of Dayton, Andrew (Nicole) Webb of Chattanooga, Nathan (Kayla) Webb of Spring City and Stephen Webb of Dayton; three great-grandchildren, Archie Webb, Lottie Rose Webb and Emalee Webb.
Visitation services for Margey will be held at Vanderwall Funeral Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in John Lay Cemetery, in Lawrenceburg, in a graveside service on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 12 noon (CST) with Rev. Milton Knox officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Margey’s name to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 231 3rd Ave, Dayton, TN 37321.
Please share your memories and photos of Margey on her online guest register at www.vanderwallfh.com.
The family is being cared for by Vanderwall Funeral Home in Dayton, TN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.