Margie Bedingfield Heflin, age 80, of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Lawrence County School System, and a member of Calvary Hill Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Garrett and Mallie Kilgore Williams; her husband of 25 years, Giles E. Bedingfield; two brothers, Odell Williams and Burlie Williams; and one sister, Willadean Snider.
She is survived by one daughter, Debbie Konig (Kenny) of Leoma, TN; one son, David Bedingfield of Ethridge, TN; one sister, Alice Davis of Byhalia, MS; four grandchildren, Sabrina Moore, Shandi Keasling, Josh Bedingfield, and Jesse Bedingfield, all of Lawrenceburg, TN; six great-grandchildren, Seth Moore, Paxton Dollar, Landon Keasling, Scarlett Keasling, Graylynn Bedingfield, and Thatcher Bedingfield.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022, with Carroll Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Mars Hill Cemetery in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
