Margie Patricia "Pat" Giles, age 73, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, and retired accountant from Everbrite.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Ivelean Matlock Milliken.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Douglas Giles of Leoma, TN; two daughters, Stacey Giles and Shannon Giles, both of Sussex, WI; three sisters, Barbara Willis of Saint Marys, WV, Joyce Smith of Ripon, WI, and Donna Milliken of Round Lake, IL; two brothers, Ralph Milliken of Mundelein, IL and Dan Milliken of Corona, CA; three grandchildren, Jaylen Cunningham, Lacey Wilson, and Mikayla Giles; several nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Emerson and Haley.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, January 06, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, January 06, 2023. Inurnment will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
