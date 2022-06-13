Margie Polk, age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Friday, June 10,2022 at NHC Brink. She was of the Baptist faith. Her hobbies included coloring, spending time with her family and earlier in life, playing guitar.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Columbus and Flora Kilburn; Brothers, Milas, Elmer, and Junior Kilburn; Sisters, Gladys Polk and Louise Knowles.
She is survived by her Sons, Rex Alexander (Debbie) and Ricky Alexander; Daughter, Barbara Freytag; Brother, Billy Kilburn; Sister, Hazel Keplinger; 13 Grandchildren; Numerous Great Grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will be at Houser Cemetery
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
