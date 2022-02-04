LOCAL OBITUARY

Marguerite Hines , age 79 of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at home.  She was a native of Lauderdale County,AL,retired Rogers cafeteria worker,and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.  Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery.  Brian Smith will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. 

Survivors are:

Husband-                            Clayburn S. Hines                                   Greenhill, AL

Son-                                        Brent Hines                                           Florence, AL

Daughter-                             Lonna K. Hines                                      Florence, AL

3 Brothers-                          Louie Hannah                

                                              Johnny Leon Hannah (Dorothy)

                                              Travis Hannah (Linda)

1 Sister-                                Marvoline Hannah Myrick

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Hershel & Willie Mae Wilburn Hannah

Brother- Edwin Hannah

Sister- Opal Hannah Johns

To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite Hines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you