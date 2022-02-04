Marguerite Hines , age 79 of Florence, AL passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at home. She was a native of Lauderdale County,AL,retired Rogers cafeteria worker,and a member of Shiloh Church of Christ. Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Shiloh Church of Christ Cemetery. Brian Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Husband- Clayburn S. Hines Greenhill, AL
Son- Brent Hines Florence, AL
Daughter- Lonna K. Hines Florence, AL
3 Brothers- Louie Hannah
Johnny Leon Hannah (Dorothy)
Travis Hannah (Linda)
1 Sister- Marvoline Hannah Myrick
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Hershel & Willie Mae Wilburn Hannah
Brother- Edwin Hannah
Sister- Opal Hannah Johns
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.