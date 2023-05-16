LOCAL OBITUARY

Marie Ann Harrison , age 71 of Lexington, AL passed away Friday May 12, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired from Murray Ohio,member of Ramah Baptist Church, and a member of The Senior Center of Lexington.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Mark Nelson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL. 

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday May 15, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Sisters-                           Ann Garland (Ted)                              Lawrenceburg, TN

                                       Patsy Frazier (Tony)                            Summertown, TN

Sister in law-                Shirley Juanita McDuffie (Jerry)        Gainesville, GA

Mother in law-             Bernice Swanner                                   Athens, AL

2-Grandchildren-        James & Chris Harrison

1-Great Grandson-     Abel Knox Harrison

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-    Ronald Harrison

Son-             Marty Harrison

Brother-      Coy Hardiman

Parents-      Smith & Leona White Hardiman

Father in law- Louie Harrison

Nephew-          Samuel Wayne Fowler

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

