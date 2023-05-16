Marie Ann Harrison , age 71 of Lexington, AL passed away Friday May 12, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired from Murray Ohio,member of Ramah Baptist Church, and a member of The Senior Center of Lexington. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday May 16, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mark Nelson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery in Athens, AL.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday May 15, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sisters- Ann Garland (Ted) Lawrenceburg, TN
Patsy Frazier (Tony) Summertown, TN
Sister in law- Shirley Juanita McDuffie (Jerry) Gainesville, GA
Mother in law- Bernice Swanner Athens, AL
2-Grandchildren- James & Chris Harrison
1-Great Grandson- Abel Knox Harrison
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Ronald Harrison
Son- Marty Harrison
Brother- Coy Hardiman
Parents- Smith & Leona White Hardiman
Father in law- Louie Harrison
Nephew- Samuel Wayne Fowler
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
