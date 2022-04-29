Marion Douglas "Doug" Skinner, age 73, of Ethridge, TN passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired custodian from Columbia State Community College, a farmer, and a member of Unity Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Marion and Jewel Perry Skinner; and one brother, Larry Skinner.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Skinner of Ethridge, TN; three children, Dwaine Skinner of Lawrenceburg, TN, Geina Sykes (Jay) of Lebanon, TN, and Ronald Skinner of Shelbyville, TN; one step-son, Greg Turnbow (Korina) of Murfreesboro, TN; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; one great-grandchild; three nieces; three nephews; and two brothers, Gene Skinner (Helen) of Winder, GA, and Neil Skinner (Elaine) of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Friday, April 29, 2022, with Brandon Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
