Marion Elizabeth Crews, age 96 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home. She was a long time member of Unity Church of God. She was the 4H Club Leader, member of the Home Demonstration Club, and a Sunday School teacher. She loved gardening, reading her Bible, and drawing.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Ernest H. Crews; Parents, John McKinley Harris and Sarah Jane Harris; Brothers, Odas Harris, John Junior Harris, William Hub Harris; Sisters, Nella Mae Wilson, Helena Taylor; Grandchild, Charity Crews.
She is survived by her Children, Jeanette Wisdom (J.C.), Mikel H. Crews, Dwight Gene Crews (Sue), Rex Crews (Karen); Brother, Gale Harris; Sister, Naomi Goodrich; Grandchildren, Joseph Wisdom (Leighann), Tammy Wisdom (Danny), Jackie Riley (Robby), Scott Crews, Blake Crews, Jeffrey Crews (Laurie), Stephanie Seagraves (Joe), Amber Crews, Allison Hoskin, Santana Crews; 7 Great Grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at Unity Church of God on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Stanton officiating.
Interment will be at Unity Cemetery
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
