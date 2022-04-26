Marion Hill Marks, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence. She was a homemaker, Owner and Manager of the family rental business, and a long-time member of Salem Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Ruth Hill; her husband, Orville Marks; sisters, Marjorie Marable and Marie Matthews; and brothers, Theo Hill, Dr. Raymond Hill, Bill Hill, and Bud Hill.
She is survived by one son, Randy Marks (Trang Le) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandson, Brandon Marks (Elissa) of Ooltewah, TN; niece/daughter, Sarah Ligon of Newland, NC; brothers, Thelton Hill of Columbia, TN and Burl Hill of Pulaski, TN; several beloved nieces and nephews; and her caregiver for 4 years, Ruby Siddle who cared for her like it was her own mom.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM Friday, April 29, 2022, with Norm Webb and Keith Barnett officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.