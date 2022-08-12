Marjorie Short, age 87, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, August 07, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired supervisor from LaDel Mfg., and a member of Ramah Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth Crum Phillips Lyons; several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Odie W. "J.W." Short of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Cathy Haislip (R.M.) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Linette Box of Summertown, TN; one sister, Frances Jane Smith (William) of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren, Wesley Franks (Breanna), Jarred Franks, Kyle Wilburn, and Beth Townsend (Garry); fifteen great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Those serving as pallbearers are Wesley Franks, Jarred Franks, Tyler Martin, Kyle Wilburn, Garry Townsend, and Jordyn Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 09, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with Mark Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
