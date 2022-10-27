Mark Hinkle, age 59, of Westpoint, TN passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Prospect, TN, and employed with AOC Metal Works. Mr. Hinkle served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hinkle; and two brothers.
He is survived by one son, Robert Hinkle of Westpoint, TN; one daughter, Evelyn Hinkle of Kansas City, MO; and one sister, JoAnne Shepherd of Arizona.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Hinkle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.