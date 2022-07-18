Mark O'neal Hunt, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, owner of Mark Hunt Agency, and of the Methodist Faith. Mark was a member of the Lawrenceburg Elks Lodge BPOE #2206.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hunt; and his stepfather, Skip Tichy.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Denise Hunt of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Jessa Hunt (Drew Toon), and Joie Hunt, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Brody Hunt (Alexis Tindall) of Manchester, TN, and Barot Hunt (Jannia Bowden) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandchild, Stevie Hunt of Manchester, TN; his mother, Mary Nell Tichy of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Mike O'Dell Hunt (Dru Henson-Hunt) of Westpoint, TN; nephew, Lucas Hunt of Westpoint, TN; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 21, 2022, with Mickey Brackin officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to Abigail's Plan or A Kid's Place/A Child Advocacy Center. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
