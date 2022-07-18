LOCAL OBITUARY

Mark O'neal Hunt, age 63, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, owner of Mark Hunt Agency, and of the Methodist Faith.  Mark was a member of the Lawrenceburg Elks Lodge BPOE #2206.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hunt; and his stepfather, Skip Tichy.

He is survived by his wife, Tina Denise Hunt of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Jessa Hunt (Drew Toon), and Joie Hunt, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Brody Hunt (Alexis Tindall) of Manchester, TN, and Barot Hunt (Jannia Bowden) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandchild, Stevie Hunt of Manchester, TN; his mother, Mary Nell Tichy of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Mike O'Dell Hunt (Dru Henson-Hunt) of Westpoint, TN; nephew, Lucas Hunt of Westpoint, TN; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, July 21, 2022, with Mickey Brackin officiating.  The family suggests memorials be made to Abigail's Plan or A Kid's Place/A Child Advocacy Center.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Mark O'neal Hunt, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 20
Visitation
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
4:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 21, 2022
1:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you