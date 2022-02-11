Mark Wayne Hughes Sr. , age 78 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at home. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a heavy equipmentoperator& repairman. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Brian Parker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife of 58 years- Patricia Kennedy Hughes Leoma, TN
Children- Mary Jane Littrell (Jr) Leoma, TN
Mark Hughes Jr (Jennifer) Leoma, TN
Juanita Giles (Ronnie) Leoma, TN
Sister- Christine McGuire Loretto, TN
Brother- Danny Hughes Florence, AL
Grandchildren- Laura Garner (Josh), Sara Cheatwood (Brandon),
Molly Vanderford (Chad), Amber McIntyre (Corey),
Alexis Stooksberry (Austin), Garrett Giles, & Levi Giles
Great Grandchildren- Corey Lester, Julia Lester, Savana Cheatwood,
Ashton Cheatwood, Macie Cheatwood, Cadence Vanderford,
Mia McIntyre, & Kip McIntyre
Several nieces, nephews, close family, & friends
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Fred & Elsie Wells Hughes
Brother- Ray Hughes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.