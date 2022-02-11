LOCAL OBITUARY

Mark Wayne Hughes Sr. , age 78 of Leoma, TN passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at home. He was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,  a heavy equipmentoperator& repairman.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Brian Parker will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Wife of 58 years-             Patricia Kennedy Hughes                     Leoma, TN

Children-                          Mary Jane Littrell (Jr)                         Leoma, TN

                                          Mark Hughes Jr (Jennifer)                  Leoma, TN

                                          Juanita Giles (Ronnie)                          Leoma, TN

Sister-                              Christine McGuire                                 Loretto, TN

Brother-                          Danny Hughes                                        Florence, AL

Grandchildren- Laura Garner (Josh), Sara Cheatwood (Brandon),

Molly Vanderford (Chad), Amber McIntyre (Corey),

Alexis Stooksberry (Austin), Garrett Giles, & Levi Giles

Great Grandchildren- Corey Lester, Julia Lester, Savana Cheatwood,

Ashton Cheatwood, Macie Cheatwood, Cadence Vanderford,

Mia McIntyre, & Kip McIntyre

Several nieces, nephews, close family, & friends

Preceded in death by:

Parents- Fred & Elsie Wells Hughes

Brother- Ray Hughes

 

