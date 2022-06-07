Marla D Kiser of Minor Hill passed away on June 3, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Nuremberg, Germany on October 1, 1968 and was 53 years old.
Marla was a very kind, generous, honest and compassionate person and always cared about everyone. Marla had a positive impact on everyone she encountered. She inspired everyone she knew. She was a member of Impact church of Murfreesboro for 24 years where she was a children’s minister at the church for 21 years. Marla was the most genuine, honest, faithful, integrous, loving person you would ever meet.
Burial will take place in New Burlington Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio.
Celebration of Life will be September 24th, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Impact Church in Murfreesboro, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Impact Church, 4137 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro, TN 37127
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dean and Pauline Martin and Paul Grulke and Lavonne Hunter, and aunts, Nancy Hantouli and Myra Reynolds.
She is survived by her,
Husband, Gary Kiser
Mother, Ann Scholten of South Dakota
Father, Wayne Grulke of Nebraska
Son, John Ross Heath of Smyrna
Daughter, Hannah Heath of Smyrna
Daughter, Melanie Huth of Germany
Son, Jesse Heath of Murfreesboro
Grandchildren, Ross Graves and Ferra Harrigan
Brothers and sisters, Kimberly Nakakihara, Shane Scholten, Brandon Scholten, Genell Grulke Funke, Sara Grulke, Kari Walsh, Mike Grulke, Brian Grulke, and Josh Carl.
Uncles, Gus Hantouli, Joel Scholten, Tim Scholten, Jim Reynolds, Steve Martin, Rick Martin, Roger Martin, and Larry Martin
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Marla D. Kiser.
