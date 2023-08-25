Martha Ann Lee Lamar, 88, of Wilsonville, AL, passed away August 24, 2023 at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing Home after a brief illness. Martha was retired as an Administrative Assistant for The American Heart Association and also worked as a Chaplain for a Nursing Home in Indiana and many other volunteer positions. She was a member of the Church of Christ faith in Lakewood, St. Petersburg, Fl. Martha was always giving of heart and faith. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
Martha is survived by:
Son: Owen Dale Parker
Daughter: Barbara Martin and husband George
Sister: Gayle Dyess and husband Bill
Grandchild: Randi Carter McCain
Great-grandchildren: Chelcie McCain & Kayla Stoffas
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Al Lee and Ann Morris Lee
Husband: Fred Lamar
Grandson: Wm. Dale Carter
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.