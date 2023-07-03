LOCAL OBITUARY

Martha Grace Hollis , age 82 of Westpoint, TN passed away Sunday July 2, 2023 at Home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Wayne Co,TN.a homemaker,member of Westpoint Community Club, and and of the  Christian faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday July 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Jerry Robbins and Steve hacker will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Sons-                        Tery Joe Hollis                                 Collinwood, TN

                                 Timmy Hollis                                    Cypress Inn, TN

                                 Phillip Hollis                                     WestPoint, TN

Daughters-              Polly Smith                                        Collinwood, TN

                                Molly Beckham                                 Collinwood, TN

                                Stephanie Martin                              Collinwood, TN

                                Tabitha Pierce                                   WestPoint, TN

Brothers-                James "Lester" Gallaher                 Lawrenceburg, TN

                                Frank Gallaher                                 Waynesboro, TN

Sisters-                   Carolyn Hampton                             Nashville, TN

                                Helen Gibson                                     Nashville, TN

16-Grandchildren

22-Great Grandchildren

1-Great Great Grandson

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-  Ronald Hollis

Daughter- Trena Pierce

Great Grandson- Corbin Lee Hollis

Parents- Joe & Laura Springer Gallaher

Brothers- Gilbert & J. C. Gallaher

Sisters- Anna Lou Clayton & Edna Staggs

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Hollis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

