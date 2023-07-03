Martha Grace Hollis , age 82 of Westpoint, TN passed away Sunday July 2, 2023 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Wayne Co,TN.a homemaker,member of Westpoint Community Club, and and of the Christian faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday July 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Jerry Robbins and Steve hacker will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday July 5, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Tery Joe Hollis Collinwood, TN
Timmy Hollis Cypress Inn, TN
Phillip Hollis WestPoint, TN
Daughters- Polly Smith Collinwood, TN
Molly Beckham Collinwood, TN
Stephanie Martin Collinwood, TN
Tabitha Pierce WestPoint, TN
Brothers- James "Lester" Gallaher Lawrenceburg, TN
Frank Gallaher Waynesboro, TN
Sisters- Carolyn Hampton Nashville, TN
Helen Gibson Nashville, TN
16-Grandchildren
22-Great Grandchildren
1-Great Great Grandson
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Ronald Hollis
Daughter- Trena Pierce
Great Grandson- Corbin Lee Hollis
Parents- Joe & Laura Springer Gallaher
Brothers- Gilbert & J. C. Gallaher
Sisters- Anna Lou Clayton & Edna Staggs
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.