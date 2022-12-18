Martha Gwendolyn McBrayer McCrory, 88, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022, in Atlanta. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, her two sons, Michael Kirk and Russell Scott McCrory, and a brother, Keith McBrayer, Sr. She leaves behind a daughter-in-law, Kamy Merithew, her beloved granddaughter, Kya McMerit, and several nieces and nephews.
Martha was born in Phil Campbell, Alabama on May 13, 1934, daughter of the late Charity Defoor McBrayer and Vernon D. McBrayer. She graduated in 1952 from Coffee High School in Florence, Alabama, where her fellow classmates nominated her “Most Versatile Student.” She had many close friends from school that maintained friendships for well over 70 years, including Mary Belle Walker Stutts, Hilda Irons, and Betty Jane Sharp. Martha went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree at Florence State College (now the University of North Alabama), and a Master’s Degree in Education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. With pride, Martha and her mother, Charity, began college at the same time and graduated together four years later. In 1955, Martha married Norman Leo McCrory, the brother of her close friend, Rheata Faye McCrory Mansell, and the couple had two sons. They were the “fun” aunt and uncle to their many nieces and nephews - Brenda, Keith, Cheryl, Tommy, Mary, John, Paula, Lyla and Beula.
During a career in education that spanned almost 20 years, Martha taught home economics at Waterloo High School in Waterloo, Alabama, and the Allen Thornton School, in Rogersville, Alabama, and science at Muscle Shoals High School, in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, before serving as the Assistant Director of Guidance Counseling at Lauderdale County High School, in Lauderdale, Alabama. Remaining true to her status as “most versatile,” Martha reinvented herself many times throughout her life. She also owned and operated a catering business for many years, which the family proudly recalled paying for her son Russell’s college education. A nephew recalled that she was the “best dang cake maker east and west of the Mississippi River” –– even baking a cake once for country music star Barbara Mandrell.
She was particularly proud to have been one of the first employees, along with her son Russell, at Smith Travel Research, helping to grow the business. Working there for over 15 years, she served in many capacities including in census and human resources.
Determined to keep her mind sharp and her time fulfilling, Martha took up painting as a retirement hobby. She was a gifted artist who studiously elevated her skills throughout the more than 20 years she dedicated to her art. Evolving from watercolor and sumi, she ended her art career working in oils with a focus on landscapes, still life and portraits. She won awards for her paintings, sold several of them, and gifted many to family and friends. Throughout her life, Martha displayed an optimistic spirit that friends credited to her practical nature and deep Christian faith. Martha was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gallatin for many years.
A graveside ceremony will be held in Florence, Alabama at Florence City Cemetery on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1pm.
