Martha Jane White, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired press operator at Modine Mfg., and a member of Springer Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel H. and Annie Beatrice Bates Gilliam; and three brothers, William H. Gilliam, James Monroe Gilliam, and Jessie Frank Gilliam.
She is survived by four sons, Jeff White of Lawrenceburg, TN, Hale White (Brenda) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Jerry White of Lawrenceburg, TN, and David White (Doris) of Centerville, TN; one brother, Hobert Gilliam of Summertown, TN; one sister, Katherine Rowdan of Summertown, TN; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday, May 01, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Monday, May 02, 2022, with T. R. Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
