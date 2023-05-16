Martha Kay Weems, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Forty-Eight Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Ruby Belew Russ; and six siblings, Netta Mae Brown, Reba McLain, Roxie Russ, James Neal Russ, Billy Russ, and L. M. Russ.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Weems of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Kimberly Knowles (Fred) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren, Erika Raines (Zack), and Joseph Knowles, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; three great-grandchildren, Marisol Knowles, Kaine Knowles, and Atlantis Raines; one brother, Jerry Russ of Florence, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with Stacey Holt and Steven Turnbow officiating. Interment will follow at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
