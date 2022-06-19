Martha Mozell Crane Davis, age 87, of Henryville, TN passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Henryville United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Rossie Lovella Dye Crane; her husband, Tressie Andrew Davis; and two sisters, Sylvia Casteel and Syvell Youker.
She is survived by one son, Larry Davis (Sharon) of Loretto, TN; one daughter, Judy Chunn (Wayne) of Henryville, TN; five grandchildren, Shannon Snider, Nick Davis, Josh Chunn, Katie Cooper, and Caleb Chunn; eight great-grandchildren, Brianna Snider, Branton Snider, Brinlyn Snider, Eli Chunn, Bentley Chunn, Greyson Cooper, Hadley Cooper, and Haybree Cooper; and one brother-in-law, Leonard Youker of Columbia, SC.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, with Ray Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at Henryville Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Summertown Elementary School Library Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
