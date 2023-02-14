Martha Odom Bedford, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Royal Heights Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Floyd and Emma Jane Aaron Odom; her husband, Carl C. Bedford, Sr.; one daughter, Carla Faye Bedford Williams; two brothers, William "Bill" Odom, and Bruce Odom; and two sisters, Bessie Odom and Millie Hassell.
She is survived by one son, Carl "Petey" Bedford (Lindy) of Columbia, TN; one daughter, Pamela Jane Bedford McCune (Scott) of Lawrenceburg, TN; son-in-law, David Williams of Lawrenceburg, TN; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, February 17, 2023, with Mickey Brackin officiating. Interment will follow at OK Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to The Gideons International. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
