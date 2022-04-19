LOCAL OBITUARY

Marty Rowe, age 59, of Ethridge, TN passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at VA Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, an LPN for Quality First Home Care, and a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.  Mr. Rowe served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. 

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Rowe; one brother, Terry Rowe; and one brother-in-law, Evan Hargrove.

He is survived by his mother, Gwen Rowe of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Martny Bunn (James) of Ethridge, TN and Cortny McMasters (Jake) of Ethridge, TN; one son, T. J. Rowe (Amber) of Scandia, KS; one brother, Ken Rowe (Karla) of Culleoka, TN; one sister, Nancy Hargrove of Summertown, TN; companion, Alice Edersheim of Ethridge, TN; twenty-two grandchildren, Jaden Hainline (Zach), Jaci Bunn, Jaxen Bunn, Jase Bunn, Jaley Bunn, Jansen Bunn, Jameson Bunn, Taylor McMasters, Tara McMasters, Weston Huskey, Maggie McMasters, Jack McMasters, Abbigail Fredritz, Emma Williams, Zoe McMasters, Charlotte McMasters, Cooper McMasters, Addison Johnson, Anzleigh Rowe, Talon Rowe, Aivree Rowe, and Thompson Rowe; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, with Thomas Mattox and Greg Ivey officiating.  Mr. Rowe will lie in state at the church from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.  Interment will follow at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, TN with full military honors.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Marty Rowe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 21
Visitation
Thursday, April 21, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 22
Funeral Service
Friday, April 22, 2022
1:00PM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
24 Mt. Horeb Road
Ethridge, TN 38456
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you