Marty Rowe, age 59, of Ethridge, TN passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at VA Medical Center in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, an LPN for Quality First Home Care, and a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. Mr. Rowe served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Rowe; one brother, Terry Rowe; and one brother-in-law, Evan Hargrove.
He is survived by his mother, Gwen Rowe of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Martny Bunn (James) of Ethridge, TN and Cortny McMasters (Jake) of Ethridge, TN; one son, T. J. Rowe (Amber) of Scandia, KS; one brother, Ken Rowe (Karla) of Culleoka, TN; one sister, Nancy Hargrove of Summertown, TN; companion, Alice Edersheim of Ethridge, TN; twenty-two grandchildren, Jaden Hainline (Zach), Jaci Bunn, Jaxen Bunn, Jase Bunn, Jaley Bunn, Jansen Bunn, Jameson Bunn, Taylor McMasters, Tara McMasters, Weston Huskey, Maggie McMasters, Jack McMasters, Abbigail Fredritz, Emma Williams, Zoe McMasters, Charlotte McMasters, Cooper McMasters, Addison Johnson, Anzleigh Rowe, Talon Rowe, Aivree Rowe, and Thompson Rowe; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church at 1:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022, with Thomas Mattox and Greg Ivey officiating. Mr. Rowe will lie in state at the church from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
