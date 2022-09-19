Marty Shonne Story , age 54 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 at home. He was a native of Noblesville, IN and of the Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at Slater Park Long Branch Rd on Sunday September 25, 2022 at 5:00 pm. Shane McKennon will be officiating.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Slater Park Long Branch Rd.
Survivors are:
Daughter- Kalea Story Lewisburg, TN
Sister- Angie Brannon Lawrenceburg, TN
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Oscar Martin & Hulda Elizabeth Slater Story
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
