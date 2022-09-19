LOCAL OBITUARY

Marty Shonne Story , age 54 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 at home. He was a native of Noblesville, IN and of the Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Slater Park Long Branch Rd on Sunday September 25, 2022 at 5:00 pm.  Shane McKennon will be officiating. 

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Slater Park Long Branch Rd.

Survivors are:

Daughter-                         Kalea Story                                     Lewisburg, TN

Sister-                               Angie Brannon                               Lawrenceburg, TN

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-    Oscar Martin & Hulda Elizabeth Slater Story

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

