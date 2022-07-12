Marvin James “Peanut” McIntyre, 85, of Loretto, TN, passed away at his home on July 11, 2022.
Marvin was the Founder/Co-owner of S&M Casket Company Inc. and was also a self-employed Plumber and Electrician. He was a member of William’s Chapel Freewill Baptist church.
Marvin loved and played music and was a member of the musical groups “Bluegrass Echo’s”, “Gospel Harmonies”, and “Holly Creek Bluegrass Gospel”.
Marvin is survived by:
Wife: Carolyn Springer McIntyre
Daughters: Dr. Deborah “Debbie” Carpenter (Ken), Sheila Bearden (Teddy), Sherri Jacobs (Keith), and Felecia Palmore (Derrick)
Sons: Danny McIntyre (Kellie) and Shannon McIntyre
Sisters: Lilly Mae Hughes and Jo Prince
(11) Grandchildren, (17) Great-grandchildren, (4) Step-grandchildren, and (1) Step-greatgrandchild
He was preceded in death by:
Mother: Agnes Thompson
Father: Brown McIntire
Brother: Clarence McIntyre
Sisters: Faye Knight and Nora Duncan
Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Camryn Eaton officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Wright, Derek Campbell, Corey McIntyre, Trevor Palmore, Austin Campbell, Tanner Palmore, Brayden McIntyre, and Braxton Long.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
