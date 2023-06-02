Marvin Craig Meek, 48, of Florence departed this life to be with Jesus Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Mitchell Hollingsworth.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 1-2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the chapel with Jimmy Black officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Craig was an active member of ARC Of The Shoals and Killen Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Linda Meek; grandparents, William and Jean Hallmark and Kathryn Hallmark, and Neval and Sallie Meek.
He is survived by his sister, Laura Wisdom; brother, Keith Meek (Bridgett); step mother, Kay Meek; step brother, Greg Myers (Marcus); niece, Whitney Wisdom; nephews, Wesley Wisdom, Walker Wisdom, Hunter Meek (Haley), Houston Meek, and Holden Meek; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Wisdom, Walker Wisdom, Hunter Meek, Houston Meek, Holden Meek, and Jacoby Marshall. Honorary pallbearers will be Clients and Staff of ARC Of The Shoals.
Special thanks to his caregivers over the years from ARC Of The Shoals and Mitchell Hollingsworth, and Jacoby Marshall who was a special friend.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
