Mary Agnes Smith passed away June 19th, 2023 at NHC Healthcare in Pulaski, TN. She was born October 23rd, 1942 in Norfork, Arkansas and was 80 years old.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She loved spending time with her family, her dog Doodle, and she was always looking forward to a shopping trip with her daughters. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, taking care of her plants, and watching an occasional horror movie.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 24th, 2023 from 12:00 to 2:00pm at Bennett-may & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lizzie Climer, husband, Kevin Smith, Brothers, Ernest and Melvin Climer, and Grandson, Michael Andrew Tomerlin.
She is survived by,
Sister, Evelyn Robertson of Concord, NC
Daughters, Gina Branch of Pulaski, TN
Barbara Figueroa (Edward) of Crestview, FL
Brenda Tomerlin (Mike) of Pulaski, TN
Grandchildren, Johnathan Pitts, Jacob Pitts (Sevina), Jimmy Carrier, Nikki Orr, Richard Wayne Myers II, Katilyn Watts (Chris), Brandon Tomerlin (Tammy), Jeremy Tomerlin, Beth Tomerlin, and Justin Tomerlin.
Great-Grandchildren, Allie Pitts, Easton Pitts, Bryson Pitts, Lily Myers, Cody Butcher, Nikaya Coffee, Knight Wesley Watts, Michael William Tomerlin, Addelyn Lovelle Tomerlin, Zechariah Blankenship, Graceland Tomerlin, Elizabeth Tomerlin, Jayden Tomerlin, and Kensley Tomerlin.
Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of arrangements for Mary Agnes Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.