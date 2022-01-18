Mary Alice Fetzer, age 97, of Ethridge, TN passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Leoma, TN, retired from Salant & Salant, and a member of Union Hill Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Minnie Belle Bailey; and her husband, David Fetzer.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Pennell of Ethridge, TN, Cindy Ann Nichols of Maine, and April Dawn Smith of Ethridge, TN; one brother, Horace Bailey of Leoma, TN; one sister, Joan Bailey of Franklin, TN; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Union Hill Church of Christ. Funeral services will be conducted at Union Hill Church of Christ at 2:00 PM Thursday, January 20, 2022, with Danny Lovering officiating. Interment will follow at Union Hill Church of Christ Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
