Mary Alice Wilburn Tidwell of Lynnville, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Giles County, TN on November 7, 1935 and was 87 years old.
Mary was a loving mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family. She was of Baptist faith and also attended the Methodist church with her sister. She worked at a retail store in Alabama and retired from Frito-Lay. Mary was an avid gardener and always loved being able to help others.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 from 4:00 until 7:00pm, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow at Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville, Tennessee.
Mary Alice was preceded in death by her parents R.C. (Buddy) and Ruby McNeese Wilburn. Her sister Martha (James) Wilburn Moore and sister-in-law, Margie Wilburn.
She is survived by, son, Terry (Phyllis) Tidwell of Lynnville, TN, son, Robert “Bob” (Kelly) Tidwell of Columbia, TN, daughter, Sherry VanDein of Nashville, TN, grandchildren, Brittany (Adam) Howell, Shyloh (Ace) Timmermeier, Laura (Ray) Burch, Wendy (Brad) Baker, Bryce (Danielle) Tidwell, Caleb (Emily) Tidwell, and Ethan Tidwell, 13 great grandchildren, and brothers, Tom Wilburn of Cincinnati, OH. and David (Georgia) Wilburn of Columbia. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mary Alice Wilburn.
