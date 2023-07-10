Mary Ann Burns Mize passed away on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, after a brief illness, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on September 7th, 1930 and was 92 years old.
Mary Ann was a loving mother of 6 who was a main caregiver and took care of her children, up to two weeks ago. She was a 1948 graduate of Bodenham where she was an outstanding basketball player and was a state champion. Mary Ann started the special needs programs in Giles County and was a recipient of the citizen of the week. She enjoyed cooking Sunday meals for family, considering everyone to be her family. Mary Ann was known to everyone as “Mawmaw”. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, birds, quilting, and sewing. She could make anything. One of her fondest memories was gold panning with her late husband, Gerald Dean Mize. Mary Ann was a life long member of Trinity Methodist Church. She was retired from Fafnir, after working for the company for 19 years.
The visitation will be held Tuesday, 11th of July, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service for Mary Ann Burns Mize will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Brad Smith officiating.
The burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Dean Mize, her parents, Carol Alexander and Myrtle Inez Miles Burns, her Grandchildren, Adam Mize, BJ Englett, and Mary Anna Gibson, and her siblings, Miles Burns, Carolyn Kelley, Robert Burns, June Richardson, and Catherine Braly.
She is survived by her
Son, Gerry (Martha) Mize of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Marjorie (Kenneth Swinney of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Cindy (Tony Gaskin) Phillips of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son, Roger Mize of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Son, Todd (Leisa) Mize, of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Tammy (Bobby Claud) Englett of Pulaski, Tennessee.
19 Grandchildren
42 Great Grandchildren
5 Great Great Grandchildren
Sister, Corinne Ciborowski of Colorado
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mary Ann Burns Mize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.