Mary Ann Conn, age 89, of Summertown, TN passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at NHC-Maury Regional Transitional Care Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Henryville, TN, retired from the Lawrence County School System, and of the Methodist Faith. She was also a member of the Tennessee Order of the Eastern Star, Ethridge Chapter #257.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Elbert and Ruth Shields Dickey; her husband, Guy Conn; and one sister, Dorothy R. Dickey.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, February 25, 2022, with Ray Watkins officiating. Interment will follow at Henryville Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
