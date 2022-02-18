LOCAL OBITUARY

Mary Ann Elizabeth Huff Glover, 85, of Greenhill, AL, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at El Reposo Nursing Home. Mary Ann was born in Memphis, Tennessee on 5-27-1936 to Rufus and Letha Huff. She was a Homemaker and Loving Nana. Mary Ann was a longtime member of Rockford Baptist Church.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by:

Parents: Rufus and Letha Huff

Husband of 63 years: Donald Glover

Brothers: Rex Huff & Everett Carter

Sister: Carolyn Butler

She is survived by:

Daughter: Beverly Mangum (Pete)

Son: Joel Glover (Melanie)

Grandchildren:  Erin Mangum, Justin Glover and Caleb Glover

Sister: Linda Sue Chandler (Dennis)

Brother: Eddie Huff

Brother-in-law:  Reed Butler

Sister-in-law: Ann Carter

Numerous nieces and nephews

There will be a Graveside Service for Mary Ann Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00pm at Greenhill Cemetery, with Dr. Jeff Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the tremendous staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility for their loving care of our loved one.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

