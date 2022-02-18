Mary Ann Elizabeth Huff Glover, 85, of Greenhill, AL, passed away Thursday, February 17, 2022 at El Reposo Nursing Home. Mary Ann was born in Memphis, Tennessee on 5-27-1936 to Rufus and Letha Huff. She was a Homemaker and Loving Nana. Mary Ann was a longtime member of Rockford Baptist Church.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by:
Parents: Rufus and Letha Huff
Husband of 63 years: Donald Glover
Brothers: Rex Huff & Everett Carter
Sister: Carolyn Butler
She is survived by:
Daughter: Beverly Mangum (Pete)
Son: Joel Glover (Melanie)
Grandchildren: Erin Mangum, Justin Glover and Caleb Glover
Sister: Linda Sue Chandler (Dennis)
Brother: Eddie Huff
Brother-in-law: Reed Butler
Sister-in-law: Ann Carter
Numerous nieces and nephews
There will be a Graveside Service for Mary Ann Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00pm at Greenhill Cemetery, with Dr. Jeff Fuller officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the tremendous staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility for their loving care of our loved one.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.