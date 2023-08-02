Mary Ann Herston, 85, of Florence died Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Helen Keller Hospital.
A memorial service will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, 10 AM at Elkins Funeral Home with Randy Tanner officiating.
Mrs. Herston loved fishing, her flowers, and NASCAR. But most of all she loved her horse, “Misty”.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Waymon Herston, Sr.; parents, Jim and Julia Patterson; brother, James Patterson.
Mrs. Herston is survived by her children, Melinda McKinney (Randall) and Waymon Herston (Carolyn); grandchildren, Clay McKinney (Amanda), Julia McKinney (Megan), and Hope Stevenson; sister, Catherine Schmidlkofer; nieces, Wendy Alexander (Brad), Sara Reid (Roger); nephews, Josh Schmidlkofer (Sarah), Ray Herston (Kym), David Herston (Sue), and Terry Herston (Leah); great nieces, Lyla Reid and Ivy Schmidlkofer; great nephew, Owen Schmidlkofer; sister in law, Delores Patterson.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.