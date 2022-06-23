Mary Ann McGrew, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Meadow Brook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN.
She was born in Rockford, Illinois, on November 24, 1953, a member of Giles County Country Music Association, she was preceded in death by her parents, George William and Ludie Mae Bivins Landtroop, a sister, Kawanda Shelton, nephew, Eric Shelton and husband, Bill McGrew.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 11 AM until 1 PM funeral time at the Wales Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors are: brothers, Greg Chevron Landtroop, Pulaski, Rufus Landtroop, Pulaski, sisters, Martha Barnett, Pulaski, Debra Ball and A.C., Pulaski, Gail Pylant and Charles, Elkton, several Nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
