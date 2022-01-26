Mary Ann Perry Matthews, age 93, a native of Lawrence County, TN, passed away on January 24, 2022, in Decatur, GA. She was an elementary school teacher who retired after 30 years of service, which began in 1948. For six years (1967-1973) she was the special reading program coordinator for the Lawrence County school system. For the last six years of her career (1973-1979), she was supervisor of instruction for grades 1-12 and helped established the county’s first kindergarten classes. She was inducted into the Tennessee Teachers Hall of Fame in 1999.
Through most of her life, before moving to Georgia in 2011, she was a faithful member of the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher and youth counselor and regularly took part in the activities of the United Methodist Women and Church Women United. She was also engaged with the work of God’s Storehouse and the Meals on Wheels program in Lawrence County. After moving to Georgia, she was a member of Decatur First United Methodist Church and participated in United Methodist Women activities there as long as she was able.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eual Leldon “Bill” Matthews (1912-2006); her parents, William Erwin Perry (1897-1996) and Frances Nelle Hall Perry (1898-1977); and her sister, Frances Hattie Perry Richeson (1932-2001) and her husband, Bernard W. “Bubby” Richeson (1923-1990).
She is survived by her son, Rex D. Matthews and his wife, Carol A. Newsom; her sister, Bonnie Marie Perry Chenoweth and her husband, Leland W. Chenoweth; and their three sons, Jeffrey Leland Chenoweth, Peter Jay Chenoweth, and Joseph Scott Chenoweth, with their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, TN. Because of concerns about COVID, the family plans to hold a private graveside burial service, followed at a later date by a public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church or to the Lawrence County Education Foundation.
