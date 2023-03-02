LOCAL OBITUARY

Mary Christine Hester, 100, of Austin, Texas, formerly of Tuscumbia, AL passed away February 28, 2023.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 7th from 12 - 1 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with service in the chapel at 1.

Graveside will follow at Greenview Memorial Park.

Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with Mrs. Hester's family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Hester as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

