Mary Claudette Goode, age 87, of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away February 25, 2022. She was born July 13, 1934. to the late Henry Samuel and Clara Mae Shelton Kelley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert B. Goode, her brother, S.J. Kelley, and her 1/2 brothers, Otis, Henry, and Hubert Kelley.
Survivors include her sons, Michael and Scotty Goode of Minor Hill, her daughters, Debbie Jones of Killen, AL and Penny Case of Pelham, AL, her brother, T.L. Kelley of Greenwood, Arkansas, her 8 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
A Visitation for Claudette will be held Monday, February 28, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Following the visitation will be a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
