Mary Collins Crews Morrow, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Life Care Center of Columbia. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Salant & Salant, and of the Church of Christ Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Harrison and Mary Myrtle Rippy Collins; her first husband, Vernon Crews; her second husband, William Clyde Morrow; two step-sons, Jerry Crews and William Larry Morrow; one great-granddaughter, Chanel Rogers; one step-grandson, Michael Don Pierce; three brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by one son, Richard Crews of Lawrenceburg, TN; one grandchild, Kristin Crews of Pulaski, TN; one great-grandchild, Ryker Crews of Pulaski, TN; six step-children, Janie Crews, Patricia Parham, Keffie Morrow, Linda Pierce (Gary), Lonnie Morrow, and Lori Worley (Phil); five step-grandchildren; and nine step-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM Friday, June 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Friday, June 03, 2022, with Bill Adams officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
