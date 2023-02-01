Mary Eloise Gresham Duncan was born August 31, 1936 in Waynesboro, TN to the late Willard and Claytie Brewer Nutt. She graduated from Wayne County High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to James F. Gresham on August 02, 1956. Mr. Gresham preceded her in death on February 23, 1998. She was then united in marriage to Obie Lee Duncan on March 25, 2006. Mr. Duncan preceded her in death on March 5, 2016. After high school her education began, she attended the University of North Alabama, Middle Tennessee State University, Columbia State Community College and Tennessee State University. She worked for the Wayne County Board of Education in several capacities including teacher, librarian, and counselor. She was a lifelong member of the Waynesboro Church of Christ. Mrs. Duncan departed this life on Monday, January 30, 2023 in Waynesboro, TN making her stay in this life some 86 years 5 months and 30 days.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Randall Gresham of Waynesboro, TN; Ron Gresham and wife Carol of Moorehead, MN; Donald Lynn Gresham and wife Betty of Waynesboro, TN; and David Terrill Gresham and wife Holli of Waynesboro, TN; two brothers, Harold Nutt and wife Barbara of Waynesboro, TN; Carl Max Nutt and wife Louise of Waynesboro, TN; a sister Wanda Nutt Meredith and husband Cliff of Ringgold, GA; eight grandchildren, Amanda Gresham, Nathan Gresham, Mitchell Gresham and wife Lacey, Jason Gresham, Kristy Gresham Bowen, Ashley Gresham Johnston, James Alexander Gresham and wife Devan, Dustin Terrill Gresham and wife Bria; she is also survived by several great grandchildren
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, James F. Gresham; her second husband Obie Lee Duncan her son, Donald E. Gresham; two brothers, Leon “Buddy” Nutt and Robert Nutt and a daughter-in-law Dorothy Gresham
Visitation with the family will be on Friday February 3, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and again on Saturday February 4, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM all at Waynesboro Church of Christ.
Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 4, 2023 at Waynesboro Church of Christ with Ronnie Pope and Cary Crews officiating.
Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Waynesboro.
In Lieu of Flowers the family has requested memorial donations be given to the Butterfly Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Bates-Love Funeral and Cremation assisting the family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.