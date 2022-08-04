Mary Emma Jean Walters , age 81 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 02, 2022 at countryside healthcare after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,a homemaker,and a member of First Baptist Church in Lexington. Graveside Services will be held at Liberty Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 am. Wayne Hillis will be officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Sister- Faye Hillis (Wayne) Marked Tree, AR
Brother- Paul Davis Thyer, MO
2 Grandchildren
2 Great Grandchildren
