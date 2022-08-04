LOCAL OBITUARY

Mary Emma Jean Walters , age 81 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 02, 2022 at countryside healthcare after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,a homemaker,and a member of First Baptist Church in Lexington.  Graveside Services will be held at Liberty Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Wayne Hillis will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Liberty Grove Cemetery.   

 

Survivors are: 

Sister-                                 Faye Hillis (Wayne)                       Marked Tree, AR 

Brother-                             Paul Davis                                       Thyer, MO 

2 Grandchildren 

2 Great Grandchildren 

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you