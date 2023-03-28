Mary Ethel Grigsby, 94, of Greenhill, passed away March 26, 2023, at her residence. She was retired as a cafeteria worker at Reynolds Metals, a homemaker and a member of Greenhill First Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of Greenhill Senior Center.
Survivors include:
Sister: Faye Rogers
Grandchildren: Amanda Grigsby (Brad Yeates), Cassidy Butler (Meghan Childers), Josh Grigsby & Jeremiah Davis (Katie Davis)
(9) Great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Rob Davis & Annie Joiner Davis
Husband: Barry Grigsby
Son: Mickey Grigsby
Daughter: Brenda Butler
Brother: Arvil Davis
Sister: Pearline Parker
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 2 – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Brad Yeates, Cassidy Butler, Jeremiah Davis, Daniel Dare, John Lambert, and Cody O’bryant.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.