Mary Ethel Grigsby, 94, of Greenhill, passed away March 26, 2023, at her residence.  She was retired as a cafeteria worker at Reynolds Metals, a homemaker and a member of Greenhill First Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of Greenhill Senior Center.

Survivors include:

Sister:  Faye Rogers

           

Grandchildren:  Amanda Grigsby (Brad Yeates), Cassidy Butler (Meghan Childers), Josh Grigsby & Jeremiah Davis (Katie Davis)

           

(9) Great grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Parents:  Rob Davis & Annie Joiner Davis

Husband:  Barry Grigsby

Son:  Mickey Grigsby

Daughter:  Brenda Butler

Brother:  Arvil Davis

Sister:  Pearline Parker

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 2 – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating.  Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Brad Yeates, Cassidy Butler, Jeremiah Davis, Daniel Dare, John Lambert, and Cody O’bryant.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

