Mary Frances Appleton Rochell of Elkmont, Alabama passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at her home in Limestone County. Mary Frances was born on February 9, 1946 in Athens, AL and was 77 years old.
Frances was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Frances was an avid reader. She loved her dog, Lady. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Pettusville Methodist Church in Elkmont, AL.
The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00am at Pettusville Methodist Church in Elkmont, AL.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Hubert, Mother, Edna Ruth Johnson Appleton, Her husband, Billy Green Rochell, Brothers, Charles Gene Appleton, and Kenneth Steve Appleton, and sister, Donna Essing.
She is survived by,
Daughters, Constance Walton of Huntsville, AL
Kelly (Philip) Richardson of Pulaski, TN
Son, Wesley (Becky) Rochell of Ardmore, AL
8 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren also survive.
Brothers, Malcom Appleton of Pulaski, Tn
Larry Appleton of Athens, AL
David Appleton of Crawfordville, FL
Gene Strickland of Mooresville, NC
Johnny Temple of Orlando, FL
Hubert Appleton of Decatur, AL
Tommy Appleton of Hartselle, AL
Sisters, Ann Dison of Elkmont, AL
Tammy Bryant of Athens, AL
Rita Strickland of Maine
Judy Shaw of Hartselle, AL
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mary Frances Appleton Rochell.
