Mary Frances Burns Franks, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired after 29 years as a seamstress at Salant & Salant, and a member of Greenwood United Methodist Church. Mrs. Franks enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and her flower garden. She would spend time canning from her garden. She also loved to read and fish.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie White and Stella Myrtle Kidd Burns; her husband of 44 years, William Gallaher "Bub" Franks; and two brothers, Leroy Burns, and Franklin Burns.
She is survived by two brothers, Norman Burns (Brenda) and Kenneth Burns, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Greenwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 15, 2022, with Tommy Flood officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to the Greenwood Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
